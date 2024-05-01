Care village operator with homes in Wigan appoints new head of operations
Peter Norman has also been appointed Peripatetic Operational Quality Manager to support quality improvements across the Belong group.
From Bolton, Rebecca has worked in the care sector from the age of 16, developing her skills across numerous roles within Belong. She was previously general manager of the group’s CQC Outstanding-rated Atherton village for five years, having worked at Belong for over 10 years previously, including as the registered manager at Belong Wigan, during which time it was also rated Outstanding by the CQC.
Peter has held a number of management positions within Belong since joining the organisation in 2010. Notably, he was part of the leadership team that supported Belong Crewe to become the first nursing care provider in Cheshire to be rated Outstanding by the CQC. In 2020, he was promoted to General Manager at Belong Newcastle-under-Lyme, a role he held up until his promotion.
Commenting on her appointment, Rebecca said: “I’m delighted that Belong has put its faith in me to help maintain and enhance standards of care across the group’s locations. I am a passionate advocate of Belong’s model, and I intend to share learnings gathered over the years, in particular as General Manager at Belong Atherton, to inspire others about the benefits of small household models and improve outcomes for customers.”
Belong Chief Operating Officer, Sue Goldsmith, added: “It is great to see two people who have built careers with Belong, and who understand our vision and values, progress to become part of the senior leadership team. I am confident that their experience and knowledge will continue to enhance the lives of many more people as we expand our services in new areas.”