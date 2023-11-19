Cash rolls in as Wigan market traders hold fund-raising appeal for dementia charity
Wigan market traders have raised more than £500 for a good cause thanks to the generosity of customers and colleagues.
Wigan Sofa Centre and Lou’s Diner, both at Wigan Market Hall, sold Halloween goodies, organised raffles, held a competition to name a bear, baked cakes for a sale and collected donations.
They have raised more than £500 for Dementia UK, with donations being collected until the end of November.
They thanked customers and fellow stallholders for their support with the fund-raiser.