Cash rolls in as Wigan market traders hold fund-raising appeal for dementia charity

Wigan market traders have raised more than £500 for a good cause thanks to the generosity of customers and colleagues.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Wigan Sofa Centre and Lou’s Diner, both at Wigan Market Hall, sold Halloween goodies, organised raffles, held a competition to name a bear, baked cakes for a sale and collected donations.

They have raised more than £500 for Dementia UK, with donations being collected until the end of November.

They thanked customers and fellow stallholders for their support with the fund-raiser.

