Dozens of young of people across Wigan borough have found their first step on the career ladder thanks to a flagship Wigan Council scheme.

Future Apprentices for Business (FAB) was launched in 2023, linking up firms with fewer than 250 employees with 16 to 24-year-olds who live in the borough.

The number of placements is reaching the 80 mark with many more arranged and ready to go for 2025. And the FAB scheme is still open for applications.

This week marks National Apprenticeship Week with Wigan Council reaffirming its commitment to providing career opportunities.

Raven Joinery is one of the borough firms that have been part of the scheme, hosting two carpentry apprentices: Joe and Daniel

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux, said: “I am a strong believer in apprenticeships and am very proud that as a council we have been able to create, support and provide apprenticeships in-house, and enable local businesses to do the same.

“Apprenticeships are a win:win for people and business. Allowing people to gain skills and qualifications while still earning a wage, and providing a way for businesses to recruit and ‘grow their own’ workforce.”

The Ashton-in-Makerfield-based company have hosted two carpentry apprentices; Joe and Daniel.

Director Daniel Peet said: “Since recruiting our first apprentice in 2021, we’ve seen tremendous growth as a business. Our apprentices buy into the culture and ethics of our business, and we’ve been able to train them to handle complex tasks and adapt independently. Their commitment and progress have been inspiring.

“The FAB grant absolutely influenced our decision to recruit apprentices.

“It’s given us the ability to bolster our business and offer opportunities to young people to build solid foundations for their future careers in construction.

“If you’re actively seeking an apprentice, you’d be silly not to check this scheme out.”

FAB is still open for applications, with grants of either £3k or £5k available.

The FAB programme is open to Wigan borough businesses that have fewer than 250 employees who are setting up a new apprenticeship, recruiting someone aged 16-24 who lives in the borough, and paying the National Minimum Wage for age.

Find out more at www.wigan.gov.uk/FutureApprenticesForBusiness