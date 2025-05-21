The Bold B2B Networking Lunch at The Brick Community Stadium, hosted by Ashton-in-Makerfield's award-winning Greenmount Projects, was packed full engaging panels, insightful talks and exclusive opportunities to connect with key figures from sports, business, and regional development.

The event, opened by Mike Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects, sponsors of both Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, featured presentations on leadership by Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski and on grassroots change by former St Helens RLFC captain Paul Sculthorpe and David Mann from Mann Roberts Solicitors.

Latics’ MD Sarah Guilfoyle and non-executive chair Brenda Spencer spoke of the club's vision for the future, including the women’s team, while two-time world champion Natasha Jones and former British super-middleweight champion Paul Smith spoke about their business work outside the ring.

Other highlights included an update from Lee Dalgleish, commercial property manager at Heaton Group, which is delivering the £250m Cotton Works project; and a panel on regional development, collaboration and investment opportunities with speakers from Wigan, St Helens and Liverpool.

A key element of the event was its spotlight on the work several charities deliver in the borough with attendees hearing from key members of the Team Wigan and Leigh charitable collaboration, including Keely Dalfen from homelessness and poverty charity, The Brick; Maureen Holcroft from Daffodils Dreams CIC; Jo Carby from Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Jacquie Cannon from the Lewy Body Society.

A raffle that took place during the event raised more than £6,000 for local charitable causes.

Event organiser from Greenmount Projects, Kerri McKenna said: “More than 300 delegates enjoyed a packed agenda of insight, inspiration and thought-provoking discussions, as well as a valuable networking opportunity while fundraising for those most in need.

“It was a day when we championed the best of Wigan and how by collaborating locally and with regional partners the determination and drive for Wigan to succeed is more realisable than ever.”

“The event would not have been possible without the generosity of our sponsors and we are very grateful to JJH Building Contractors Ltd, Conception Design Associates, Ashcroft Electrical Services, Orb Rope Access, Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors, MK Consultancy, Mann Roberts Solicitors, Indie Sports, Express IT, and DCT Recruitment, for all their continued support.”

Contributed Boxing clever: Natasha Jonas, two-time world champion; Paul Smith, ex-British supermiddleweight champion

Contributed Brenda Spencer, chair and Sarah Guilfoyle, MD, Wigan Athletic FC