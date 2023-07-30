Cereal giant Kellogg's donates thousands of items to feed children in Wigan this summer

Kellogg’s is donating 175,000 servings of cereal and 14,000 cereal bars to support the holiday activities and food programme (HAF) across five boroughs in Greater Manchester – Wigan , Salford , Manchester, Oldham and Bolton.

HAF is a Government-funded programme which supports children and their families by putting on holiday clubs during the summer, offering enrichment activities, free breakfast and lunch for those in attendance.

Heather Murphy, ESG manager for Kellogg UK, said: “We’ve been supporting breakfast clubs in the UK for 25 years, so we understand the impact being hungry can have on children – from their ability to learn to their mood. Providing provision for children and families during the school holidays is incredibly important, and we’re pleased we can support HAF and FareShare by donating our food.’’