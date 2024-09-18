Charity staff walk out in dispute over pay, with picket lines in Wigan and Leigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity staff waved banners and flags as they took part in strike action in a dispute over pay.

Drug and alcohol recovery workers from We Are With You formed picket lines outside the Coops Building in Wigan and Kennedy House in Leigh on Wednesday.

They went on strike at 7am for 24 hours and will follow it with indefinite action short of a strike, including working to rule, from 7am on Thursday.

Unison members on the picket line outside Coops Building in Wigan as We Are With You staff take strike action

Staff are subject to two pay schemes, with some paid in line with NHS staff bands and others under the charity’s own pay structure.

Trade union Unison says those on NHS rates received a three per cent pay offer, while those on WAWY’s terms were offered between 0 per cent and four per cent, depending on their wage band.

They are calling for a pay rise of 10 per cent or £3,000, whichever is greater, applied equally across the workforce.

A spokesman for WithYou said: “We understand the concerns of our colleagues in Wigan who are choosing to take strike action.

Staff at charity We Are With You are striking in a dispute over pay

“We’re committed to providing the best possible support for people who use our services, their families and the wider community, whilst also providing our staff with a fair wage and good working conditions. Whilst as a charity with limited resources it can be a challenge to get that balance right, we do believe that we are doing the very best we can for both our staff and our clients.

“We are continuing to negotiate with Unison and we are doing everything we can to prevent further strike action from taking place.”