Many a landlord, lady, staff member and customer appear, including a few Wigan rugby legends larking about at the Riverside Club.
1. Wigan pub scenes in the 1970s and 1980s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Retired miner's leader Joe Gormley in the Plough and Harrow pub in Shevington with wife Nellie and grandchildren Joy and Ian in November 1986
. Photo: FO
3. Regulars outside the Blue Bell Inn on Rectory Road, Downall Green, in July 1972
. Photo: FO
4. Harry Vose behind the bar at the Millstone Inn, Standishgate, Wigan
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
