Cheers: pictures of Wigan pub staff and customers in the 1970s and '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A flood of memories should come back for older readers thanks to this selection of pictures taken at Wigan pubs in the 1970s and ’80s.

Many a landlord, lady, staff member and customer appear, including a few Wigan rugby legends larking about at the Riverside Club.

1. Wigan pub scenes in the 1970s and 1980s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Retired miner's leader Joe Gormley in the Plough and Harrow pub in Shevington with wife Nellie and grandchildren Joy and Ian in November 1986

. Photo: FO

3. Regulars outside the Blue Bell Inn on Rectory Road, Downall Green, in July 1972

. Photo: FO

4. Harry Vose behind the bar at the Millstone Inn, Standishgate, Wigan

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

