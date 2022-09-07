Children's charity Barnardo's closes one of its shops in Wigan
A charity raising money to help vulnerable children has closed one of its Wigan shops.
The Barnardo’s shop on Gidlow Lane looks bare and empty, as it displays signage with information about its permanent closure.
It is understood the contract for the premises has not been renewed and the charity is moving out of the unit.
One sign reads: ‘Please note: As of September 3, 2022, this store will be permanently closed.
"On behalf of the management and volunteers, we would like to thank all of our customers and donors for their ongoing support over the years. It is very much appreciated.
"Any donations can now be taken to the Wigan town centre, Hindley or Aspull stores.
"Thank you very much for your support, Barnardo’s Gidlow.”
Staff at the shop were reluctant to speak to our reporter, but it is believed they will not be relocated to work at other stores.
We have contacted the charity for information but have not yet received a reply.