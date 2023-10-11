Christmas 2023: Toy store releases list of top toys for Christmas this year – what are they?
Smyths Toys Superstores have today unveiled the products that they expect to be the biggest hitters with youngsters this festive season.
Sinead Byrne, Smyths’ European marketing director, said: “With so many wonderful toys this year, we’ve been spoiled for choice with some very cool new pets, new interactive Pet Bitzee is already a favourite for kids, Furby is back and cooler than ever – try out the meditation mode!
"The list also features popular favourites and exclusive to Smyths Toys super cute Squishmallows Fuzzamallows! Very fun remote-control speed bumper cars, and more! There’s something for everyone and all price ranges this Christmas, at Smyths Toys Superstore”.
For more details on these toys, pick up a free catalogue in store or head to thhe Smyths Toys Superstore website.