Classics from Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Lego are vying with new releases from WWE and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to get on every child’s Christmas list for 2023.

Smyths Toys Superstores have today unveiled the products that they expect to be the biggest hitters with youngsters this festive season.

Sinead Byrne, Smyths’ European marketing director, said: “With so many wonderful toys this year, we’ve been spoiled for choice with some very cool new pets, new interactive Pet Bitzee is already a favourite for kids, Furby is back and cooler than ever – try out the meditation mode!

"The list also features popular favourites and exclusive to Smyths Toys super cute Squishmallows Fuzzamallows! Very fun remote-control speed bumper cars, and more! There’s something for everyone and all price ranges this Christmas, at Smyths Toys Superstore”.

For more details on these toys, pick up a free catalogue in store or head to thhe Smyths Toys Superstore website.

1 . WWE Monster Truck Coming with eight breakaway pieces and real rollign wheels, this WWE Mosnter Truck is only available at Smyths Toys Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Barbie POP Reveal Doll Offering super-fun unboxing surprises with each fruit-themed doll, with eight sensory surprises to explore you’ll find slime, accessories, two squishy items, a piece of Barbie clothing, and a scented Barbie Doll Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Smyths Toys has a wide range of TMNT toys Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Double Shot Basketball Arcade with Timer Practice your shots wth family thanks to the Double Shot Basketball Arcade with Timer. Only available at Smyths Toys Photo: submit Photo Sales