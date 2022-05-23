Clothes store shuts in latest blow to Wigan town centre's retail scene

The popular Swedish fashion chain, Hennes & Mauritz Ltd, based in the Grand Arcade shopping mall, permanently shut up shop on Sunday May 22.

A poster is displayed in the window of the empty store which reads: “We’ve loved being part of the Wigan community.

H&M in the Grand Arcade in Wigan town centre has closed as of May 22, 2022.

"But don’t worry, H&M is still here for you.

"Find everything you need in our nearby Trafford Centre or St Helens stores, or online at hm.com

"See you there!”

It is not clear yet whether a new store will come back to the town’s high street after seeing a recent reshuffling of some household brands and businesses in the area due to the effects of the pandemic and the demolition of Galleries shopping mall, including its carpark closure.

It is also not known as to whether this closing-down has resulted in staff job losses or what, if anything, will occupy the now vacant unit.

H&M is not the only shop to say farewell to Wigan shoppers as its once next-door neighbour and well-known clothes seller, Next, also departed the the Grand Arcade earlier in February and has not returned to another location in the town since.

However, the popular music retailer, HMV, moved location to a bigger unit within the Grand Arcade in April in an reiventive rebranding of itself as a music and pop-culture merchandiser.