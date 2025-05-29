Consecutive success for Stuart Energy as they’re listed in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Places to Work 2025

North-West based power generator firm, Stuart Energy, has been listed as one of the UK’s Top 10 Best Small Places to Work 2025 for the second year running - the only power business within the region to be named as a winner in the small business top ten category.

The nationwide workplace survey honours and celebrates the UK’s top employers, recognised for having consistent high levels of employee experience and wellbeing. To feature in the list, businesses must have a staff engagement score of at least 75 per cent and Stuart Energy scored 99 per cent – 24 per cent above the industry average.

‘Family first, work second’ is the mantra at this specialist power generation and family-run business - spearheaded by brothers and Joint Managing Directors Mark and Lee Stuart, alongside sister Jane Stuart-Puttnam, Director of Strategic Partnerships. The firm now consists of 28 strong best-in-class individuals across their offices in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London, and operates at a 99.5 per cent employee retention rate.

Joint Managing Director, Mark Stuart said: “I’m incredibly proud of the phenomenal team and culture we have built here - one in which our team feel genuinely recognised, valued and rewarded. Infact, 100 per cent of our workforce said they felt safe and happy with their working environment.

HUSSHPOD 45KVA / 90KW BATTERY PACK

“To be nationally recognised for the second year running as one of the UK’s Top 10 Small Places to Work is a true testament to the people centric approach we take every day under the direction of our strong leadership team.

“Building a workplace where employees feel a sense of belonging and one in which they can grow is no mean feat in today’s competitive environment. This recognition not only highlights the strength of our culture, working relationships and commitment to employee wellbeing, but also our reputation as a people first employer.

“Innovation thrives here, and we truly believe that every voice matters.”

Growing revenues by an incredible 80 per cent in the last three years and operating at a 99.5 per cent employee retention rate – the Northern firm have continued to bolster their operations throughout the UK.

Stuart Energy

Enforcing best-in-class policies has led Stuart Energy to build an extensive client portfolio of blue-chip companies, retailers and property experts including, Bentley Motors, Amazon, Boohoo, FIFA Football, Shell, BP, Costa Coffee, Balfour Beatty, Bowmer + Kirkland, Domis and McDonald's.

Lee said: “Sustainability and environmental impact is a key priority for us. By operating various Goods Passenger Hoists, Towercranes and Mastclimbers, alongside smaller Husshpod Units, we were able to reduce fuel operating costs and lower our carbon footprint by approximately 33 tonnes a month during a recent project this year – just a prime example of our cost-effective approach and how we build efficiencies for our customers.

“Increasing energy efficiency, diversifying energy sources and creating a culture of sustainability has certainly helped to build our successful team. Demonstrating progress and innovation in these areas, amongst others, has allowed us to attract the very best talent in the field.”

The firm’s aim has always been to attract, develop and retain the very best talent, recognising that an integrated approach to diversity and talent management is a key enabler of this. They also gained a Spotlight Award, listed as Highly Commended in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work for Employees Aged 55+.

LtoR Lee Stuart and Mark Stuart.

Jane added: “Our goal is to continue to strengthen our workforce, whilst working to reduce the carbon footprint for our clients, reduce fuel operating costs and ultimately achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Stuart Energy have built the business value to circa £30m over the past seven years and are set for heightened growth this year.