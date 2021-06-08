Airline relaunches long-haul flights from north west airport after service was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic

A week after the airline celebrated its 50th anniversary of flying from the UK, Singapore Airlines announced the return of its nonstop Manchester-Singapore route, beginning on July 17.

Initially, the flight will operate three times weekly to and from Singapore, with an A350-900 aircraft but airline bosses hope this can gradually increase and also include the return of the westbound transatlantic connection to Houston, USA.

Singapore Airlines has operated at Manchester continuously since 1986, until the Covid-19 pandemic forced 98 per cent of its flights globally to be grounded last year. The 2016 launch of transatlantic services to Houston, became the first Singapore Airlines has ever operated from the UK and in 2017, the airline also introduced the first commercial A350 flight from Manchester Airport, as the aircraft was introduced on the Manchester-Singapore-Houston route.

Singapore Airlines is resuming long-haul flights from Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport’s managing director, Karen Smart said: “We are pleased to hear Singapore Airlines will be resuming its direct service from Manchester next month.