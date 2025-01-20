Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coined in 2005, Blue Monday is dubbed the ‘saddest day of the year’

The concept lacks scientific backing but remains a cultural touchstone

Many turn to retail therapy, but impulse buying can worsen financial stress

But with mindful habits, Blue Monday can become a chance to boost emotional and financial well-being

Instead, focus on planning, decluttering, free activities, and financial goal-setting to thrive

Blue Monday was first introduced in 2005 by psychologist Dr. Cliff Arnall as part of a travel company’s marketing campaign.

Arnall devised a formula to determine the "saddest day" of the year, factoring in post-holiday debts, cold weather, broken New Year’s resolutions, and the general lack of motivation many experience in January.

Often labelled the most depressing day of the year, Blue Monday falls on the third Monday of January - landing on January 20, 2025, this year.

Despite criticism of the formula’s lack of scientific validity, the concept has become a cultural phenomenon, often driving impulsive spending as people seek comfort.

Many turn to retail therapy to combat the feelings of gloom that Blue Monday (and the general cold and darkness of winter) can bring, and with the January sales still in full swing, the temptation to splurge on discounted items can be hard to resist.

But succumbing to comfort spending can leave you worse off financially, compounding stress in the long run.

Blue Monday doesn’t have to live up to its “saddest day” reputation, and with a bit of planning and a focus on mindful habits, you can turn this day into an opportunity to improve your financial health.

By avoiding unnecessary spending and focusing on activities that bring joy and value, you’ll not only survive Blue Monday but come out ahead - both emotionally and financially. Here’s how you can turn it into a financial win.

Plan ahead to avoid impulse spending

Impulse purchases are often driven by emotional triggers. To combat this, create a spending plan before Blue Monday, taking stock of your finances beforehand.

Reviewing your budget or bank statements can help you feel more in control and remind you why it’s important to stick to your financial goals.

If you are tempted by a sale, give yourself a 24-hour cooling-off period before making that purchase. Often, the desire to buy will fade once the initial emotional pull subsides.

Declutter and sell unused items

Instead of buying new things, why not declutter your home and sell items you no longer need? Platforms like eBay, Vinted, or Facebook Marketplace make it easy to turn your clutter into cash.

Not only will this help you start the year with a tidier space, but it can also give your savings a nice boost.

Embrace free or low-cost activities

Combat Blue Monday blues with activities that cost little to nothing. Go for a walk in nature, visit a local museum (many are free!), or spend time journaling or meditating. These activities can improve your mood without putting a dent in your wallet.

If you’re feeling social, organise a potluck dinner with friends instead of going out for an expensive meal. Connection and good company can be powerful mood lifters.

Set a savings challenge

Use Blue Monday as a springboard to kick off a savings challenge. For example, commit to saving all your £2 coins in a jar or transfer £5 to your savings account every time you make a non-essential purchase.

These small, consistent actions - like implementing a No Spend Challenge - can add up over the year.

Focus on gratitude and future goals

Rather than dwelling on January’s challenges, focus on your long-term goals. Make a vision board for the year ahead or write down three things you’re grateful for.

Shifting your perspective from scarcity to abundance can make you less inclined to spend money to fill an emotional void.

Look for financial incentives

January is a great time to reassess your financial situation. Are you getting the best deals on your utilities, insurance, or subscriptions? Spend an hour or two comparing prices and switching providers if necessary.

Many companies offer sign-up incentives or discounts for new customers, which could save you hundreds over the year.

Invest in yourself

If you’re tempted to spend, direct that energy into something that will provide long-term value.

Enroll in an online course, buy a book that aligns with your personal development goals, or learn a new skill for free through resources like YouTube or public libraries.

When January 20 rolls around, embrace the day as a chance to reflect, reset, and make choices that align with your goals. After all, every Monday is a fresh start, and this one could set the tone for a brighter, more prosperous year ahead.

We’d love to hear from you! How do you plan to tackle Blue Monday this year? Do you have any tried-and-tested tips for boosting your mood or saving money in January? Share your thoughts, ideas, or questions in the comments section.