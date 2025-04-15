B&M: bargain retail chain opening 45 new stores in the next year - full confirmed and possible locations
- Iconic discount chain B&M plans to open 45 new UK stores over the next year
- The news comes despite a 3.1% drop in like-for-like sales across its UK branches
- Overall group sales rose 3.7% thanks to new stores and strong performance in France
- 10 new store locations are already confirmed, with many more still to be announced
- Future openings likely to target smaller towns and retail park units across the UK
An iconic budget variety retailer has confirmed plans to open 45 new stores over the next year, despite reporting a dip in sales.
Discount retail giant B&M, which has become a go-to destination for low-cost homeware, DIY supplies, and everyday essentials, saw sales drop by 3.1% in its UK stores over the past year, bringing in £4.5 billion.
In the final 12 weeks of the year, the decline was smaller, at 2.4%. But when looking at the business as a whole – including its stores in France and new shops opened in the UK – total sales actually went up by 3.7%, reaching £5.6 billion.
Despite softer trading, B&M is powering ahead with expansion plans on the back of the strong performance of recently launched outlets.
The chain opened 45 new stores last year, which are said to be "generating strong returns", and the retailer plans to match that figure again this year.
Where will new B&M stores be opening?
B&M has yet to confirm the full list of locations, but with several new sites already listed on its website, speculation is mounting as to where the next wave of openings could land.
Currently, B&M has listed the following stores on its ‘New Stores’ page as coming soon:
- Shepshed, Leicestershire (April 26)
- Rossington, Doncaster, South Yorkshire (May 2)
- Louth, Lincolnshire (May 16)
- Bishop Auckland, County Durham (May 17)
- Killamarsh, Derbyshire (May 21)
- Cromer, Norfolk (May 23)
- Linden Park, Tunbridge Wells, Kent (May 24)
- Tweedbank Retail Park, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland (May 30)
- Portishead, Somerset (May 30)
- The Eden Centre, Carlisle, Cumbria (May 30)
While these 10 locations are confirmed, that leaves at least 35 more stores still to be revealed.
Given B&M’s past strategy of targeting both small towns and edge-of-town retail parks, it’s likely the remaining sites could include further market towns and suburbs in areas where the retailer is underrepresented.
Again, nothing is confirmed, but regions such as the East Midlands, West Wales, the Scottish Highlands, and pockets of East Anglia could all be in line for new stores in the future.
Locations with recently closed Wilko stores or vacant retail units in retail parks may also be prime candidates for B&M's ongoing expansion.
In addition to its UK store rollout, the retailer is continuing to invest in its French business, which has helped balance the group’s performance amid domestic challenges.
