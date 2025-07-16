Hundreds of jobs could be on the line as the tween favourite scrambles to stay afloat 💔

Claire’s could shut up to 90 of its 281 UK stores as part of a major restructuring plan

The chain has lost over £25m in three years and faces a £355m loan repayment in 2026

Restructuring specialists have been brought in to find a buyer or rescue deal

Smaller shops and those in struggling town centres are most at risk of closure

No closures have been confirmed yet, but the future of the UK business is uncertain

A go-to high street destination for jewellery, hair clips, and ear piercings could be the next major casualty of the UK retail crisis.

Much-loved brand Claire’s Accessories has confirmed it is exploring a dramatic overhaul of its British operations — and up to a third of its UK stores could be on the chopping block.

Over the past three years, Claire’s UK arm has racked up losses of more than £25 million, including a £4.7 million loss in the most recent financial year.

Turnover has dipped to £137 million, as shoppers feel the pinch of inflation and cut back on non-essentials.

The company is also facing a large £355 million loan repayment due in December 2026, which could trigger a wider collapse without urgent action.

In response, the chain has called in restructuring specialists Interpath Advisory to help secure a buyer or formulate a survival plan.

Which stores could close?

While no official list of closures has been released, all 281 UK stores are understood to be at risk as the company scrambles to restructure its finances and attract new investment.

Though no individual stores have yet been named, smaller shops and those in struggling shopping centres are likely to be first in the firing line.

Claire’s UK footprint includes a mix of standalone shops, concession units inside larger retailers, and smaller outlets in regional shopping centres.

Locations with lower footfall, shorter leases, or outdated fit-outs could be more vulnerable to closure, particularly as the company aims to “protect the core business” and make it attractive to investors.

Shopping centres that have already seen significant retail decline — particularly in small towns — could lose their Claire’s outlets if the company prioritises its presence in major cities.

It’s remains to be seen if Claire’s will disappear entirely from the UK high street, but its future is far from certain.

A potential rescue deal could still save parts of the business, and directors stress that calling in advisers is not an automatic signal for mass shutdowns. But sources close to the matter have warned that closing up to 90 stores is on the table.

