Deliveroo expands in Wigan borough
Food delivery service Deliveroo has expanded its reach in Wigan borough.
As of Friday, the business is now covering the Leigh area, meaning that locals can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers in the local area.
Deliveroo is an app and website that enables customers to check out the best local food in their area. A list of all those who have signed up appears at the bottom of the article.
The British company has enjoyed great success and is now available in 12 different markets across the world.
Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants and well-known high street favourites like Subway and KFC, as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Rontec.
The food delivery company says it will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months, like Costa Coffee and Morrisons.
It says that its launch will be a "major boost to small restaurant businesses across Leigh who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery. "
Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Leigh to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.
Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Leigh! We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!"
Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.
The following chains and independents in Leigh are already signed up:
Londis Holden Road
Rontec
Costa Coffee
KFC
Subway
Morrisons
Billy Bobz Chicken & Shakes
Dough Darlings
Mia's Sandwich Bar & Cafe
Tortellini
Twentymans
AimZ Tasty Box
Ali Baba
Bradshawgate Cafe
Buzz Fast Food
Buzz Pizza
Captain Cook
Chicken Lane
Chilli Indian Cuisine
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine
Fat Boys
Fat Sapper BBQh
Fratelli's
Fresco's
Gelato Royale
Hong Kong Gardenh
Indian Kitchen
King Grillerz
Kirk Off-Licence
KS Desserts
Leigh Tandoori
Maximillian Pizza
Olivera Pizza
Orange Pizza
Parmesan House
Pennington Plaice
Refuel Forecourts - Londis
Sportsman Deli
Star Convenience store
The Sandwich Ba
Waterfields