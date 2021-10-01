Deliveroo expands in Wigan borough

Deliveroo cyclists could become a familiar sight around Leigh

As of Friday, the business is now covering the Leigh area, meaning that locals can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers in the local area.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables customers to check out the best local food in their area. A list of all those who have signed up appears at the bottom of the article.

The British company has enjoyed great success and is now available in 12 different markets across the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants and well-known high street favourites like Subway and KFC, as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Rontec.

The food delivery company says it will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months, like Costa Coffee and Morrisons.

It says that its launch will be a "major boost to small restaurant businesses across Leigh who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery. "

Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Leigh to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Leigh! We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!"

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.

The following chains and independents in Leigh are already signed up:

Londis Holden Road

Rontec

Costa Coffee

KFC

Subway

Morrisons

Billy Bobz Chicken & Shakes

Dough Darlings

Mia's Sandwich Bar & Cafe

Tortellini

Twentymans

AimZ Tasty Box

Ali Baba

Bradshawgate Cafe

Buzz Fast Food

Buzz Pizza

Captain Cook

Chicken Lane

Chilli Indian Cuisine

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine

Fat Boys

Fat Sapper BBQh

Fratelli's

Fresco's

Gelato Royale

Hong Kong Gardenh

Indian Kitchen

King Grillerz

Kirk Off-Licence

KS Desserts

Leigh Tandoori

Maximillian Pizza

Olivera Pizza

Orange Pizza

Parmesan House

Pennington Plaice

Refuel Forecourts - Londis

Sportsman Deli

Star Convenience store

The Sandwich Ba