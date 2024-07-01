Energy price cap: online calculator predicts how your bills will change in July 2024 as new price cap drops

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 13:39 BST
  • Ofgem’s reduced energy price cap means a 7% decrease in average household energy bills from 1 July
  • The new price cap saves about £122 annually for typical dual fuel households
  • A new online calculator by Nous helps households estimate their energy bill savings after the price cap drop
  • Household energy usage, size and habits can influence individual savings after the general decrease in prices
  • Households on standard variable tariffs without smart meters should submit meter readings to avoid overpaying

Millions of British households are being asked to send their energy meter readings to their suppliers as prices drop.

Starting Monday (1 July), the average household energy bill has decreased by 7% after Ofgem lowered its price cap due to changes in wholesale prices.

The regulator reduced the cap from £1,690 to £1,568 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales - a fall of £122 over the course of a year. This new cap is about £500 less than it was in July last year when it was £2,074.

The average household is expected to spend £83 on energy in July, compared to £127 in June, due to the lower cap and warmer weather reducing usage, according to comparison site Uswitch.

But exactly how much of a difference will the drop in prices make for your household? Here is everything you need to know about it.

How much will my household save?

(Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While the average household is expected to spend £83 on energy in July - compared to £127 in June - in actuality, individual households will experience different levels of savings due to several factors.

Of course, the amount of energy a household uses will significantly affect costs, with higher usage leading to higher bills, even with the lower price cap. Thankfully, with it being July, usage should naturally be down at this time of year (so long as the British weather plays ball).

Larger households typically use more energy for heating, cooling, lighting, and appliances, and individual habits, such as leaving lights on, long showers, or the use of multiple electronic devices, influence energy consumption.

Is there an online calculator?

Each household's specific situation and habits will determine how much they benefit from the reduced price cap.

But a new online calculator from Nous shows how much your gas and electricity bills will decrease following the price cap drop.

The calculator takes around 30 seconds to use, and just by answering a few simple questions - like how much you currently spend on energy - can give you an accurate prediction of your post-price cap drop savings.

To use the calculator, visit the Nous website here.