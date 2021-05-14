Huge new Wigan bingo hall to launch in the summer

An artist's impression of what the new Club 3000 venue will look like in July

The company has invested more than £2m overhauling the former Buzz Bingo site at Robin Park, creating a luxury venue while and 40 jobs which will boost the local economy.

The new large, modern club will have so much to offer, from the sports bar, the arcade to the catering, it will also host the largest interactive screen in bingo.

The club will also offer 1000 free parking spaces for their customers. The operator already has nine clubs in the area, so has extensive knowledge of the marketplace and they are delighted to be adding Wigan to this portfolio of clubs.

Their membership shop is open in the centre of Wigan at 32 Standishgate, where the team led by Karen Gilligan who is the new general manager of the club.

Brian Fraser, founder, of Club 3000 Bing, said: “We are delighted to have our opening date and are counting the days to our grand opening to showcase our fabulous club which will offer customers a fabulous bingo experience in a first-class, modern, and secure environment.

“We promise something special to look forward to – and can’t wait to finally open our doors on July 30”.

Karen Gilligan – general manager of the club said: “I started my bingo career in 1997, becoming a general manager in 2001, since them I have worked mainly in Liverpool then moving to Walkden, Manchester in 2017.

“When I heard we had purchased Wigan, I was the first to put my name down. It was an ideal location to give me that ‘Grand Opening’ experience and challenge.

“I can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors in Wigan.”

Club 3000 is ranked the third largest operator in the bingo industry.

It is a family-run business which was founded in 2004 by Brian Fraser who has overseen the expansion of the company from opening their first club to now having 21 sites across the country.

Its founding member continue to manage the 700 colleagues.

Historically, bingo clubs operated in converted cinemas, but this company’s strategy was to build new purpose-built flat-floor sites where possible, that provided a greater experience for customers, which is still the case.

Its portfolio consists of 20 clubs in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Club 3000 clubs pride themselves in innovative designs and layout, providing customers with a first-class bingo experience, leading the way as a modern-day bingo operator.