Major frozen food retailer Iceland is closing two long-established UK stores this summer

The Margate branch will shut on June 21, with the Inverness store to close on July 12

Around 20 jobs will be affected, with staff offered redeployment offered ‘where possible’

The closures not part of a wider wave, but reflect a shift toward larger Food Warehouse outlets

Iceland says the move is strategic, tied to evolving shopping habits and lease reviews

A major UK frozen food retailer has announced the closure of a number of its long-established UK supermarket branches.

Two Iceland sites, which have both been mainstays in their respective areas for years, are set to shut their doors for good this summer.

The firm will close its Margate store, which has operated from Rose Street in College Square for over a decade, on Saturday, June 21, followed by its Inverness site on Saturday, July 12.

Roughly 20 jobs are believed to be affected in Inverness, while staff at both branches have entered into a consultation process, with the company pledging to offer redeployment opportunities at nearby stores “where possible.”

Will more Iceland stores close?

Iceland has been closing several of its UK stores over the past two years, though the latest shutdown are not part of a wider wave of branch closures.

While Iceland has not officially confirmed the reasons behind the closures, local reports suggest the move is part of a strategic shift to prioritise the expansion of its larger-format Food Warehouse outlets.

Iceland's executive chairman, Richard Walker, has previously explained that the company regularly reviews its store portfolio to adapt to changing shopping patterns and lease expirations.

The closures are not indicative of financial distress but are strategic decisions to optimise the company's retail presence.

If you're concerned about a specific Iceland store in your area, it's advisable to check the company's store locator or contact their customer service for the most up-to-date information.

