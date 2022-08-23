News you can trust since 1853
There are plenty of retailers offering discounts to Blue Card holders.

Kids back-to-school 2022: The Blue Light Card online and in-store deals and discounts available now at shops including ASDA, Disney, Wilko, Sports Direct and more

With only weeks left of the summer holidays, Blue Light Card, the UK's number one discount provider for emergency services, NHS staff, social care workers and the armed forces - is offering members exclusive discounts to help parents get the kids back-to-school.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:30 pm

Card holders can make savings on clothing, shoes, stationary and other school essentials from big name brands.

Here is the full list of participating brands and the discounts available:

1. George at ASDA

Blue Light Card members can receive 10% off at George at Asda.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

2. Kickers

Parents can receive 25% off online until August 31 with their Blue Light Card with Kickers.

Photo: Other

3. shop Disney

Blue Light Card members can save 20% online until August 21.

Photo: Other

4. schuh

Save 10% plus get £5 off a bag with every shoe purchase with schuh

Photo: Other

WilkoDisneyNHSASDA
