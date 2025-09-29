From digital tills to trend-led bargains, the new retailer promises a different kind of budget fashion 🛍️

Zara owner Inditex plans to launch its budget fashion brand Lefties in the UK in 2026

Stores are being considered for Oxford Street, Westfield, Lakeside and Bluewater

Lefties offers low-cost clothing for men, women and children, plus shoes and accessories

The brand began as a Zara outlet but has grown into a global chain with stores in 18 countries

Its arrival could spark a high street battle with Primark for bargain-hunting shoppers

Shoppers looking for fashion bargains may soon have a new name to hunt for on the high street.

Spanish retail giant Inditex – the group behind Zara – is preparing to bring its cut-price label Lefties to the UK, a move which could spark a fresh showdown with Primark, which has long dominated the affordable fashion market.

For years, Primark has been the go-to choice for low-cost clothing in Britain, attracting everyone from students to families, but Lefties could become its first real competitor, offering similarly wallet-friendly fashion in large flagship stores.

Inditex is reportedly considering prime locations at London’s Westfield, Oxford Street, and major shopping centres such as Lakeside and Bluewater, with openings expected in 2026.

Crowds leave a Lefties clothes store in Madrid, Spain in 2014. UK stores are being considered for Oxford Street, Westfield, Lakeside and Bluewater (Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The brand has already built momentum abroad, with stores in 18 countries, including Mexico, Turkey, and the UAE. It generally targets Gen-Z shoppers with trendy, affordable clothing and accessories.

Inditex bosses recently confirmed they are “testing Lefties in new markets” after strong feedback from earlier launches, suggesting the UK is firmly in its sights.

What is Lefties?

Lefties began life as a discount outlet for unsold Zara stock, but has since been reinvented into a fully fledged fashion brand.

Today it offers men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, as well as shoes and accessories, all at prices aimed squarely at the budget-conscious shopper.

Stores are designed with modern layouts, digital features, and self-service tills, positioning Lefties as a stylish yet affordable alternative to fast-fashion rivals like Shein.

Inditex has been ramping up investment in Lefties as part of a strategy to capture younger, price-sensitive customers, and with Primark warning of an “uncertain outlook” despite strong sales, the timing could play in Lefties’ favour.

A head-to-head battle between the two might bring even keener prices and more choice to Britain’s high streets.

While Inditex has yet to confirm specific sites, the arrival of Lefties could reshape the budget fashion landscape. For shoppers, that means one thing: more competition – and more bargains – on the horizon.

