London-Glasgow train journey record bid narrowly fails

Avanti West Coast’s Royal Scot train arrived at Glasgow Central 21 seconds behind the record of three hours, 52 minutes and 40 seconds set by British Rail in December 1984, according to rail expert Mark Smith, who was onboard.

Mr Smith, founder of Seat61.com, wrote on Twitter that a temporary speed limit on the track in Carstairs, South Lanarkshire, “cost us 90 seconds”.

A man looks through the window of an Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train before it departs from London Euston for Glasgow Central Station on an attempt to break the 36-year-old record

Before the departure of the train from London Euston at 10.36am, Avanti West Coast said it was attempting to set a new record to highlight “the ease of travelling between the home nations”.

The firm collaborated with Government-owned Network Rail, which manages rail infrastructure, to plot the train’s path around passenger and freight services on the West Coast Main Line.