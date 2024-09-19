Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fund will help with rising bills after Government cuts fuel payments for millions of pensioners 💡

Ovo Energy has launched a new £50 million support programme for energy bills this winter

It’s in response to the Government’s cut to winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners

Around 10 million people will lose out on the state winter fuel payment due to the changes

Ovo’s funds will go toward financial aid, temporary direct debit reductions and home upgrades

Customers can check their eligibility for support on Ovo’s website

A major energy supplier has introduced a new £50 million support programme for energy bills this winter.

Over Energy has launched the fund in response to the Government's decision to reduce winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

The supplier plans to allocate the funds to various initiatives, including direct financial aid for customers having trouble paying their bills.

Additional support will involve temporary reductions in direct debit payments, personalised energy-saving advice and free or subsidised home upgrades such as insulation, new boilers or, in some cases, heat pumps.

Chief executive David Buttress said it is “on us” to help customers through the winter. Ovo previously offered a £40 million support package in 2023 and a £50 million scheme in 2022.

The announcement comes after the Government’s decision to restrict state winter fuel payments to those receiving pension credit.

It means around 10 million people will lose out over the coming months, with the benefit taken away from all but the poorest pensioners in the country. About 11.5 million people used to receive it.

Many households that sit just above the eligibility line will still struggle with rising costs, but will no longer qualify for the payment.

The Government argues it is right to means-test the benefit, worth up to £300, in order to tackle what it calls a “black hole” in the public finances.

How can I apply for support?

Ovo has about four million customers, making it the fourth-largest energy supplier in the UK behind Octopus Energy, British Gas and Eon Next, according to market share data by regulator Ofgem.

The latest support package opens on Tuesday 1 October, but Ovo’s website is already live for customers to check if they’re eligible.

Ovo Energy's customer service contact number is 0330 175 9669. You can reach them during their business hours, which are typically Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm.

What about other energy suppliers?

Earlier this month, Octopus Energy announced it is extending its £30 million Octopus Assist fund to provide grants of £50, £100 and £200 to customers who are no longer eligible for the WFP, but still need help with their energy bills.

The supplier also has a range of other measures, including giving out free electric blankets to vulnerable customers. Customers who need help can apply for the Octopus Assist fund online, by phone or by post.

To find out if your energy supplier is offering similar support during the winter months, check the company’s website - most providers list available support schemes and grants.

You can also call or email the supplier’s customer service team to inquire about any financial assistance programmes, grants or special payment plans they may offer during the winter.

Ofgem, the energy regulator in the UK, also provides information about supplier-specific support programmes and can guide people to relevant assistance schemes, while websites like Citizens Advice or MoneySavingExpert may have lists of energy suppliers offering winter fuel support.

What are your thoughts on the new energy support schemes and the recent changes to winter fuel payments. How will these changes affect you? Do you think energy companies are doing enough? Share your experiences in the comments.