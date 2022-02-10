Park Hall issues update on weddings and confirms all 105 rooms leased to house asylum seekers for 'at least' 3 months

Management confirmed the arrangement after being bombarded with emails from worried couples fearing for their wedding plans after news of the hotel's sudden closure broke on Monday (February 7).

Some couples rushed to the hotel desperate to find out whether their big day would be affected, but police were called and the hotel closed its doors soon after, with staff taping a note to the front entrance with an email for couples to contact for information.

But after an anxious wait for answers, the response from the hotel has only caused more worry as couples were urged "to find an alternative venue as the future of Park hall is now uncertain".

In an email to those with weddings booked, Park Hall management confirmed that the hotel is under new ownership and has leased all 105 of its rooms to house asylum seekers

It says the initial arrangement is for three months but might be extended - putting weddings booked for spring and summer in jeopardy.

Message from Park Hall to couples with weddings booked

"I wish this was an email with good news, however unfortunately it is not.

"You have probably heard the rumours surrounding Park Hall hotel at the moment. And I can only sincerely apologies for this.

"We wanted to contact you directly, however it seems people have taken upon themselves to post things on social media, without allowing us the right to contact our clients firsts.

"Here is our story...

"We were told at around 8pm Saturday evening (February 5), that we were no longer under the name Park Hall Hotel Ltd and are now Brock Consultants Ltd.

"And that all our staff must reapply for their jobs.

"Also the new owners have now decided to lease all our 105 bedrooms to a company called Serco which is for housing refugees and this contract is to last 3 months up to now.

"But there is no guarantee this contract will not be extended past the 3 month mark or if the owners decide to reopen as a hotel again, that there will be staff here to help with your wedding.

"I really wish I had better answers for you, and we are all heartbroken that it has come to this and it is a complete shock to us.

"As a result of this, I advise you to find an alternative venue as the future of Park Hall is now uncertain and you deserve to have your special day.

"Of course, we will offer full refunds as this was completely unforeseen.

"If you can please email [email protected] with a copy of your contract and how much you have paid. I can always send you a receipt.

"But from the bottom of our hearts, we are truly sorry this has happened, and we wish you all the best for the future."

Government, Council and Serco remain tight-lipped over plans

Serco - the company awarded the Government contract for managing housing for asylum seekers in the North West - has declined to comment.

A spokesman for the company told us: "I understand completely that various sources have confirmed that the hotel is to be used to house asylum seekers, which is fine.

"However I am afraid that we are not going to provide any details about its use."

The Government's Home Office has not responded to our enquiries.

Chorley Council - which issued a statement on Monday - in which it hit out at the Government for keeping them in the dark over the plans, said it has received no further update.