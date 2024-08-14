Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Light touch’ reviews mean fewer assessments and less disruption - but they could alter your payments 📢

The DWP’s 'light touch' review process for PIP claims can be completed without a health professional's assessment

Since August 2023, 97% of light touch reviews have been finalised without an assessment

Light touch reviews are intended for claimants with severe, stable conditions

Those over pension age or receiving the enhanced rate for both daily living and mobility components are more likely to need them

A sample 'PIP AR2' form is available on gov.uk to help claimants prepare for their review

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has provided an update on its “light touch” Personal Independence Payment (PIP) reviews.

A light touch PIP review is a less comprehensive assessment process for individuals who are already receiving PIP benefits, and are typically completed without requiring health assessments.

The DWP has said that since August 2023, more than 500 light touch reviews have been conducted without the need for an assessment by a health professional.

What is a ‘light touch’ PIP review?

Unlike a full review, which involves a detailed examination of your health conditions and how they affect your daily life, a light touch review focuses on confirming that there haven’t been significant changes in your circumstances since your last assessment.

You might not need to provide extensive new medical evidence or documentation during a light touch review, and the process may involve a brief questionnaire or a short phone call rather than a full face-to-face assessment.

Such reviews often look for any major changes in your condition or needs, and if there haven't been significant changes, may be completed quickly.

They are designed to be less intrusive and stressful for people whose conditions are stable and who are likely to continue meeting the eligibility criteria for PIP.

Who is eligible for a ‘light touch’ review?

Light touch reviews are typically applied to PIP claimants with severe, stable conditions, particularly those over pension age or receiving the enhanced rate for both daily living and mobility components.

These reviews are scheduled every 10 years for such claimants, as since PIP was only introduced in 2013, some awards are now due for review.

Can my award change after a ‘light touch’ review?

The likelihood of a light touch review affecting the amount of PIP a person is awarded is relatively low.

The primary goal of a light touch review is to confirm that there haven’t been significant changes in the claimant’s circumstances or condition. If no major changes are reported, the current award is usually maintained.

Light touch reviews often apply to those with severe, long-term conditions who receive the enhanced rate of both daily living and mobility components.

Given the nature of these conditions, they are less likely to change, reducing the chance of a reduction in benefits. That being said, it does happen.

The DWP has confirmed that out of the 521 light touch reviews that have taken place since August 2023, three resulted in a reduction of benefits. Two claims saw cuts, while one was completely disallowed.

How can I prepare for a ‘light touch’ review?

The DWP has made a sample 'PIP AR2' form available on gov.uk within the PIP Toolkit.

The six-page form is for reference only, and is intended to help claimants prepare before receiving official correspondence from the DWP.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on 'light touch' PIP reviews and how they might impact you. Have you experienced a light touch review? Share your experiences or concerns in the comments section.