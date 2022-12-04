Popular hotel and wedding venue near Wigan unveils major expansion plans
A hotel venue on the outskirts of Wigan has unveiled a blueprint for major expansion.
The Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel on Prescott Road, Up Holland, is a popular wedding venue and bosses want to increase its capacity by adding another 10 rooms complete with en suite facilities.
The oldest parts of the building date back to the 16th century and have grade II listed building status, so applicant Double Dutch Hotels Ltd will need special permissions from West Lancashire Borough Council planners in order to carry out the work.
Most Popular
The application says that the two-storey new-build would be nearest to a previous extension which was added eight years ago and would occupy a redundant service area.
It adds that the scheme has been designed to reflect and adhere sensitively to the surroundings.
The application has been delegated to the corporate director of place and community who will make the decisions on it unless councillors think it should go to the planning committee.