Two UK residents have become millionaires in January’s Premium Bond prize draw

The winners hail from Liverpool and Gloucestershire, holding bonds worth £37,025 and £50,000

Premium Bonds offer secure savings with monthly prize draws

Over 20,000 high-value prizes were awarded this month, including 82 prizes of £100,000

Check your bonds using the NS&I prize checker to see if you’ve won!

Two UK residents are celebrating after becoming millionaires in January’s Premium Bond prize draw.

Premium Bonds, offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), work like a lottery, with each bond assigned a unique number entered into a monthly draw for cash prizes.

Unlike traditional savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t pay interest. Instead, your money is secure and offers a chance to win prizes ranging from £25 to £1,000,000 every month.

To participate, you can purchase Premium Bonds with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum of £50,000. Bonds are available online via the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

The prize draw, which began in 1957, uses a system called ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) to select the winners.

Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds ensure your money remains safe while giving you the opportunity to win big.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1,000,000 jackpot winner hails from Liverpool, holding £37,025 in Premium Bonds. The winning bond number, 492XB861312, was purchased in March 2022 for £18,025.

The second millionaire, from Gloucestershire, had invested £50,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 601RW421962, was bought as recently as November, valued at £17,480.

While the £1 million jackpot is the star prize, 82 lucky winners received the second prize of £100,000. In total, NS&I awarded 20,190 “high value” prizes this month.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

Have you ever won a prize through Premium Bonds, or are you thinking about investing in them? Share your experiences, thoughts or questions in the comments section.