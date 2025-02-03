Thousands of winners are celebrating big this month with life-changing prizes 💸

February 2025’s Premium Bond results have revealed two lucky winners of £1 million each

The first £1 million prize went to a winner in Kirklees, holding £50,000 in bonds

The second £1 million prize was awarded to a winner from Sheffield, with £10,000 in bonds

81 people won £100,000, and a total of 20,238 high-value prizes were awarded

Premium Bonds offer a chance to win big while keeping your money secure, backed by the UK government

Premium Bonds, offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), work like a lottery, with each bond assigned a unique number entered into a monthly draw for cash prizes.

Unlike traditional savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t pay interest. Instead, your money is secure and offers a chance to win prizes ranging from £25 to £1,000,000 every month.

To participate, you can purchase Premium Bonds with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum of £50,000. Bonds are available online via the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds ensure your money remains safe while giving you the opportunity to win big.

The prize draw, which began in 1957, uses a system called ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) to select the winners.

(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

Who are the big winners this month?

The first £1 million prize was awarded to a Premium Bonds holder in Kirklees, with the winning bond number 150EN423722. This winner holds the maximum £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning bond in January 2009.

The second £1million prize went to another lucky winner from Sheffield. They won with bond number 513EP525664, which was purchased in September 2022. This person holds £10,000 in Premium Bonds.

While the £1 million jackpot is the star prize, 81 lucky winners received the second prize of £100,000. In total, NS&I awarded 20,238 “high value” prizes this month.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

