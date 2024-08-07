Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky has launched six new FAST channels.

Available for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

It includes classic Sky Sports documentaries and matches from the vault.

Sky has added six extra channels for some customers at no extra cost. It includes a vault of throwback football, darts, and classics from other sports.

The channels are available for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers now. The channels are part of Sky FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) and eligible subscribers don’t have to pay a penny more for them.

Leveraging the power of Sky’s back catalogue, the channels will be home to a range of previously aired, much loved shows. Later this year, the new FAST channels will be available on Sky Q and integrated into the TV guide on Sky Glass and Sky Stream for seamless discovery alongside Sky Ultimate TV’s lineup of over 150 channels.

Which channels are being added?

The six FAST channels include a selection of favourites from over the years, including classic sports matches. The full line-up includes the following:

Pick Paranormal

This one is not for the faint of heart, Pick Paranormal features Most Haunted, the fan favourite TV show investigating all things supernatural.

Emergency 24/7

Get your fix of classic favourites like Highway Cops, Air Ambulance ER and Stop Search Seize, plus many more shows. Emergency 24/7 is packed full of drama.

Sky Artist of The Year

The must watch channel for art aficionados, viewers can catch up on Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artist of the Year. If you have missed previous seasons or just want to relive old favourites, this is the place for you.

Sky Sports Stories

Whatever your favourite sport, Sky Sports Stories has a documentary for every fan - from EFL Rivalries to Her Huddle.

Sky Sports Classics

Viewers can delve into the Sky Sports archives with the likes of Premier League Icons and Premier League Legends. Relive past glories or see legendary names in action for the first time.

Sky Sports Vault

Dive into Sky’s vault with this channel which revisits a whole host of archive darts, EFL and boxing content. It includes 30 Years of The PDC World Darts Championship and Fight Night.

How to find the channels?

The Sky FAST channels are available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream through the new Xumo Play app, which offers an additional 70+ free streaming channels including Dateline, Reuters and American Classics. With its launch on Sky, Xumo Play is available outside North America for the first time.

You can easily find the app in the apps rail, or by saying “Xumo Play” into the Sky voice remote. It is super simple to start watching the new channels straight away, with no need to create an account.

Which channel are you most excited about Sky adding for free? Let our tech specialist know by email - [email protected].