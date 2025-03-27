The firm is making big changes to its customer service - what it means for you 📲

Sky is cutting around 2,000 jobs as it restructures its call centres

Three call centres will close in Leeds, Sheffield, and Stockport

The shift to digital services means more customer support will move online

Sky says the changes will improve efficiency

A new "centre of excellence" is being created to enhance customer service

Media company Sky has announced that approximately 2,000 jobs are at risk as it restructures its call centres.

Sky, which is owned by US media giant Comcast, plans to close three of its 10 call centres, located in central Leeds, Sheffield, and Stockport. Some roles will also be affected at Sky’s call centre sites in Dunfermline and Newcastle.

The overhaul is expected to impact around 7% of its total workforce. The firm has said its plans will help make it “future-ready” as it shifts from phone support to digital customer service.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The company said the changes will “create a faster, smarter and more responsive experience” for Sky customers and help support investment plans by the entertainment and telecoms firm.

Sky also announced on Thursday (March 27) that it is making a “multimillion-pound investment” in its Livingston site to establish a “centre of excellence”.

It told staff it is making the changes to its operations in order to help the firm “adapt to an increasingly digital world”, with customers increasingly interacting with it online.

A spokesman for the telecoms and media company said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler and more digital customer service.

“Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.

“This is about building a future-ready Sky that continues to put our customers and their needs first.”

What does it mean for Sky customers?

For customers, the restructuring is likely to lead to a greater emphasis on digital services, with more support shifting online. Contact options through email, live chat, and apps will be expanded upon, though the option to call a phone number 24/7 will remain.

Sky says this will make customer service faster and more seamless, and the company hopes to offer a “choice [of] flexible contact options.”

Customers who prefer speaking to an advisor over the phone could potentially find it harder to do so with fewer call centres, though Sky has told us lines will remain available “whenever they so choose.”

Sky is also investing in a new "centre of excellence" for customer service, which it says will improve efficiency and reliability.

The company also plans to expand its digital support options to be available 24/7, which could be beneficial for customers needing assistance outside regular business hours.

