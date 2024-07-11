Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uber Safety Preferences available in the app now.

Let’s users set up safety features to turn on based on time or location.

Move has been hailed by The Survivors Trust.

Uber has launched new safety features to make users feel more secure on late night rides. The company is giving customers even more control over their on-trip experience, with the ability to choose what in-app safety features to use depending on when and where they are ordering a ride.

The new tool - Safety Preferences - will make it easier than ever for customers to make the most of Uber’s in-app safety features, especially at night. This includes the ability to choose up to three safety features to automatically turn on based on time or location, whether it’s for all trips, trips after 9pm, or even every time a customer leaves a bar or restaurant.

For those who are wanting to use the new features, it is as simple as just a few clicks to set it up. Here’s all you need to know:

When do the features launch?

The Safety Preferences will be available in the Uber app from Wednesday, 10 July. Meaning that as you read this article, they have already launched.

How to turn on late-night safety features?

Safety preferences will be available to all users via their settings in the Uber app and includes the ability to customise the following features:

RideCheck: RideCheck helps detect if a ride goes off-course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early and sends an in-app check-in. Or riders can choose to receive check-ins more frequently. When this happens, we’ll check-in to ask if everything is ok and offer resources to help.

PIN verification: Riders have the option to receive a four-digit PIN code to provide to a driver before the trip can begin. This helps ensure riders are getting into the right car.

Share My Trip: Riders can automatically share their live location and trip details with a friend or family member.

What has Uber said about the features?

As the Safety Preferences launch, Anabel Diaz, Vice President, Head of EMEA Mobility, Uber, said: “What we heard from riders - especially our women riders - is that they wanted to have more choice, and more control over their safety features. With this new tool we’re making it easier than ever to leverage our in-app safety features, especially at night. So whatever evening plans are organised, riders will have the additional peace of mind that their safety preferences are taken care of when they ride with Uber.”

Fay Maxted, OBE, The Survivors Trust CEO, added: "The Survivors Trust is thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Uber as we continue to assist them in developing safety plans. This new rider-controlled safety feature not only provides an additional layer of support for solo travellers but also plays a crucial role in breaking the taboo surrounding sexual violence.

“It shouldn't be solely the responsibility of riders to ensure their safety, so Uber's initiative in creating discreet and hassle-free travel safety measures is leading the way. We hope it serves as an inspiration to other companies to not ignore the difficult taboo of sexual violence and to take joint responsibility in tackling the problem."

For more information on Uber and the safety of its app, the company has an explainer video available to watch right now. You can find it here on Uber’s YouTube channel.