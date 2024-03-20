Under-age sale: Wigan shopkeeper fined for selling vape to youngster
A Wigan town centre shopkeeper has a four-figure court bill to pay after being convicted of selling an e-cigarette to a minor.
Adnan Kako had faced a single charge of breaching the Nicotine Inhaling Products Regulations 2015 and the Children and Families Act 2014 on August 9 by letting an under-18 buy a Crystal Pro Max, 4000+ puff, Prime Ice Pop flavour at the Euro Shop on Wallgate.
And after failing to turn up for a trial, he was found guilty by Wigan justices in his absence.