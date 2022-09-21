Wigan 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, restaurants and pubs - that have received three consecutive 5-star ratings
The best of Wigan’s takeaways, restaurant and pubs for food hygiene have been revealed.Using the Scores on the Doors website, we can see the which eateries have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the Elite status showing showing real consistency in this field.The lack of an Elite award doesn’t question the compliance of those who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.
By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:55 pm
These are the Wigan takeaways, restaurants and pubs that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022:
