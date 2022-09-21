News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, restaurants and pubs - that have received three consecutive 5-star ratings

The best of Wigan’s takeaways, restaurant and pubs for food hygiene have been revealed.Using the Scores on the Doors website, we can see the which eateries have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the Elite status showing showing real consistency in this field.The lack of an Elite award doesn’t question the compliance of those who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:55 pm

These are the Wigan takeaways, restaurants and pubs that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022:

1. Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. The Brocket Arms

38 Mesnes Road, Wigan, WN1 2DD

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

3. Its Pizza

796 Atherton Road Hindley Green WN2 4SB

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Lily and Arthurs

37 Mesnes Road Swinley Wigan, WN1 2DF

Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 3