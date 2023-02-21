Work has begun building one of fast food chain Taco Bell's first North West drive-thrus - in Wigan
Construction work has begun in Wigan on one of the first Taco Bell outlets in the North West.
The Mexican fast food restaurant will join Pizza Hut, Empire Cinemas, Club 3000 Bingo and JD Gym among others at Robin Park.
In the shadow of the DW Stadium, the diner will feature quesadillas, burritos, tacos and many more dishes inspired by the Americas.
A corrugated steel wall has been erected around the site and earth-moving machinery can now been seen creating the foundations.
Located next door to Pizza Hut, there will be a 32-space car park, and the restaurant is hoping to “add to the draw of the wider leisure park, encouraging more people to visit the wider site”.
Although it originated in the US, Taco Bell is now stretching across the globe – with 115 restaurants already live across the UK.
Wigan’s will only be the third outlet in the North West, its other locations being in Liverpool and Manchester.
At the planning stage issues were raised by one objector who was concerned about the increased traffic and lack of parking, but highways did not deem this to be significantly impactful.
The potential for increased litter has been addressed as well, with a £2,800 contribution towards more litter bins to Wigan Council agreed by the applicant.
The restaurant will be accessed by the existing roundabout on Anjou Boulevard, which will be shared access with the cinema.
Wigan Council agreed this would be of economic benefit to the area as it would be creating more jobs.