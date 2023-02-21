News you can trust since 1853
Work has begun building one of fast food chain Taco Bell's first North West drive-thrus - in Wigan

Construction work has begun in Wigan on one of the first Taco Bell outlets in the North West.

By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 2 min read

The Mexican fast food restaurant will join Pizza Hut, Empire Cinemas, Club 3000 Bingo and JD Gym among others at Robin Park.

In the shadow of the DW Stadium, the diner will feature quesadillas, burritos, tacos and many more dishes inspired by the Americas.

A corrugated steel wall has been erected around the site and earth-moving machinery can now been seen creating the foundations.

Work under way at Robin Park to create Wigan's new Taco Bell drive-thru
Located next door to Pizza Hut, there will be a 32-space car park, and the restaurant is hoping to “add to the draw of the wider leisure park, encouraging more people to visit the wider site”.

Although it originated in the US, Taco Bell is now stretching across the globe – with 115 restaurants already live across the UK.

Wigan’s will only be the third outlet in the North West, its other locations being in Liverpool and Manchester.

An artist's impression of how the new Taco Bell outlet at Robin Park will look

At the planning stage issues were raised by one objector who was concerned about the increased traffic and lack of parking, but highways did not deem this to be significantly impactful.

The potential for increased litter has been addressed as well, with a £2,800 contribution towards more litter bins to Wigan Council agreed by the applicant.

The restaurant will be accessed by the existing roundabout on Anjou Boulevard, which will be shared access with the cinema.

Wigan Council agreed this would be of economic benefit to the area as it would be creating more jobs.

A Taco Bell burrito was recently named the favourite office lunch
While Robin Park has boomed over recent years, its fortunes are in stark contrast with Wigan town centre which has again missed out on a hospitality boost when its ambitions in the shape of the Galleries25 project very much focuses on this sector.

