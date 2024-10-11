The 10 worst tourist attractions to get a phone signal at in England

The schools will soon be breaking up for half-term and you might already be turning your attention to planning days out to keep your kids entertained. But there is nothing worse than arriving at a tourist attraction, only to discover it is terrible for getting a phone signal.

What if you get separated from your children and want to call them to find out where they are? Or if you need to stay in touch while you are out and about.

The website Mobiles.co.uk have pulled together a list of the English attractions that are worst for getting a phone signal. They used Ofcom data and analysed the indoor and outdoor signal data from Vodafone, O2, EE and Three to come up with the list.

1 . Worst attractions for phone signal According to analysis by Mobiles.co.uk these are the worst tourist attractions for phone signal in the UK. Photo: Astarot - stock.adobe.com | Astarot - stock.adobe.com Photo: Astarot - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . 10 - Shakespeare's Globe To check your phone or not check your phone, that is not the question at the Globe theatre in London, according to Mobiles.co.uk analysis - which shows it is one of the tourist attractions with worst phone signal in England. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images | Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 9 - Calke Abbey, Derbyshire If you take a trip to Calke Abbey in Derbyshire, you may struggle to get a phone signal - as Mobiles.co.uk's data analysis shows it is one of the worst tourist attractions for getting a signal. | Bryn Colton/Getty Images Photo: Bryn Colton/Getty Images Photo Sales