Kilhey Court made national headlines last year after its owner Macdonald Hotels and Spas struck a deal with the Home Office to become Standish’s second migrant centre.

The news led to protests and counter-protests in both Standish and Wigan with complaints from across the political spectrum which included that it was in completely the wrong place as far as infrastructure and facilities were concerned, that the township was already struggling with a housing boom and that it already had another similar facility only up the road at Almond Brook.

Macdonald Kilhey Court Hotel before it temporarily became asylum-seeker accommodation

The site was only used for several months before the Government announced it was planning to close a lot of asylum accommodation on grounds of costs, falling migrant numbers and alternative solutions presenting themselves; and so it shut just before Christmas.

Since then there has been much speculation about the future of the historic premises, including rumours that there might next be plans submitted to convert it into luxury private accommodation.

After all, the reasons stated by Macdonald for going down the asylum accommodation route was because the business had been struggling and hadn’t bounced back after the pandemic as hoped.

But first the hotel website confirmed that soon the premises would become available again for meetings, events and weddings, then an advert was placed saying that it would begin taking bookings for these purposes next month.

And now Macdonald has issued the following statement to Wigan Today: “We are looking forward to reopening Kilhey Court as a hotel and to welcoming back guests over the coming weeks and months.

"We understand there is a strong local attachment to the hotel and are confident that people will support us as we resume service.”

But this could prove a hard sell to some for the company.

There was anger at the closure of a premiere venue in the first place, especially among customers who had to make hasty re-arrangements for events already booked, and for the staff who were made redundant.

There was also some cynical comments expressed that the deal had only been struck with the Home Office and asylum accommodation operator Serco so that Kilhey could get rooms renovated at the taxpayers’ expense.

And as word spread of the hotel’s re-opening, the majority of reaction was not favourable.

On social media Emma JJ wrote: “I’ll never visit a Macdonld chain again.

"They had no consideration for their staff or local residents. They don’t deserve my or my family’s custom.”

Anna Louise wrote: “They’ll have to go a long way to gain local support. Perhaps sharing the bung they received with local charities...”

Lynda Salisbury wrote: “All that money used and jobs lost for nothing.”

Malcolm Mcguire wrote: “Hope that all the staff that lost their jobs get reinstated and compensation for all the hassle and stress they went through due to the company’s greed and lack of concern for the people of Standish.”

And Derek Sidebottom wrote: “I hope the staff found better jobs long ago and don’t want to return.”

But Paul Hesketh wrote: “That’s good news and very welcome, I am sure most will agree.

"Good luck to them.”

A spokesperson for residents’ forum: Standish Voice said: “We welcome Kilhey Court getting back to what it did best - being an excellent facility for the community that it can support.