Work is well under way turning a once popular Wigan watering hole into a shop.

The Earl of Balcarres has been a Scholes landmark for as long as anyone can remember and while many other pubs in the area – it is said that Scholes a century ago boasted more than 20! – have been consigned to the history books, it had weathered several storms to remain open until last autumn.

But the hostelry had also been dogged by anti-social behaviour. Several years ago it was the subject of an arson attack and it voluntarily shut last September after an occupant was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

So for those who mourn its demise, there may be as many glad that a new purpose might attract less trouble.

The convenience store chain Londis was given planning permission by Wigan Council last November to convert the ground floor into an outlet.

And signs have now gone up suggesting launch day isn’t far away.

A planning report last year read: “The proposed convenience store is intended to cater for convenience, top-up, shopping needs for the local catchment area.

"The existing public house use is a much more noise-generating use, and the proposals will eliminate concerns associated with the pub, such as noise and anti-social behaviour.

"It will bring the site and the existing building back into productive use with benefits both economically having regard to job creation and economic activity, and also in terms of the appearance and amenity of the site and street scene generally.”

It was noted that there are no plans for car parking but as there was no car park for the pub this wasn’t considered a problem, as it is expected that most customers will come on foot from nearby homes.

No external alterations are being made to the building apart from removing a metal flue that is no longer needed and the upstairs will remain for residential use.

Local resident Jean Woodcock said: “It’s very sad that another pub has gone in the area, but there was trouble there over the years and at least locals are now getting a handy new shop on their doorteps.”

There is precedent for such conversions. The Tesco Express at Whelley just up the road, also used to be a pub: The Alexandra.