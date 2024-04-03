Couple ditch DIY project for new build in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The couple, who lived in Wigan previously, weren’t looking to move home and were finishing off renovating another property. But a chance visit to Kingswood’s Homestead Collection at Green Hills changed their plans.

Macauley, who works in marketing said: “Buying our Rufford 5 was a pretty impulsive buy but one of the best decisions we’ve made. We renovated our previous property and actually ended up selling it before we moved in because we found this home.

“When we drove up to Green Hills it was the variation of house types that struck us first and the exterior detail each house type had. We ended up choosing a Rufford 5 as we fell in love with the detailing to the front of the house. The layout of the home also worked so well for us. Downstairs is open plan, with a separate utility, WC and home office and upstairs we’ve got a dressing room in our bedroom, making the main bedroom feeling spacious. The plot’s south facing garden was also a huge selling point for us.”

James and Macauley in their Kingswood Home

After they’d reserved their home, the couple went to look at other new builds in the area but this just cemented that they’d made the right decision buying a Kingswood Home.

“Kingswood came out on top on a lot of aspects. The all-inclusive spec that comes with every home surpasses those offered by other developers,” Brand Manager, James added.

The couple have documented their journey on their Instagram account _holmstead to bring inspiration to other house hunters on a new build journey.

“We were the first people to move into a Rufford 5 and it’s been a great way to document the build, buying and design processes along the way. It’s also given us an opportunity to connect with other people looking to move onto Kingswood’s Green Hills,” said Macauley.