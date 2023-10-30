News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Crafty customers enjoy new store as Hobbycraft opens in Wigan

Excited customers queued for the opening of craft and art supplies store Hobbycraft in Wigan.
By Michelle Adamson and Sian Jones
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT

The grand unveiling attended by Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Kevin Anderson and Mayor’s cadet, Cameron Weir from St John’s Ambulance celebrated with a host of crafting activities, Snazaroo face-painting, product offers and goody bags for the first 100 customers who walked through the doors.

The new store on Robin Park has created 14 new jobs and will offer shoppers a range of experiences and dedicated craft spaces in store, including craft workshops and digital cutting and haberdashery areas.

Store manager Andrew Toth said: “Our amazing store is packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop into the store and chat to our creative colleagues. They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.”

Happy customers at the new Hobby Craft store at Robin Retail Park, Wigan.

1. HOBBY CRAFT

Happy customers at the new Hobby Craft store at Robin Retail Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Staff members with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, as he gets ready to cut the ribbon to officially open the new store at Robin Park, Wigan.

2. HOBBY CRAFT

Staff members with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, as he gets ready to cut the ribbon to officially open the new store at Robin Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Excited customers queue for the opening of craft and art supplies store, Hobby Craft, the newest shop to open at Robin Retail Park, Wigan.

3. HOBBY CRAFT

Excited customers queue for the opening of craft and art supplies store, Hobby Craft, the newest shop to open at Robin Retail Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Customers enjoy browsing in the newly opened shop.

4. HOBBY CRAFT

Customers enjoy browsing in the newly opened shop. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganKevin AndersonMayorRobin Park