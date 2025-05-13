Dasco Construction bring two awards home to Wigan

Local firm Dasco Construction won two top prizes while flying the flag for Wigan in the prestigious North West Family Business Awards.

The North West Family Business Awards were held at The Rum Warehouse in Liverpool.

Organised by The Family Business Community, the event brought together an audience of over 400, including family business leaders, their teams, and those that support the sector, to honour the innovation, resilience, and success of the North West’s finest family businesses.

Ince-based Dasco Construction was named the winner of the Construction, Property Maintenance and Engineering category in recognition ofdedication, excellence, and contribution to the region.

Charlotte Rothwell, Accounts Manager and Employee of the Year

Having been shortlisted earlier this year, the announcement marked a proud moment for the team.

The spotlight also shone on accounts manager Charlotte Rothwell, who was named Employee of the Year.

She said: "I'm honestly shocked and incredibly honoured to receive this award. I didn't see this coming! An extra special thanks to all the Dasconites, I dedicate it to each and every one of you.

"This means a lot to me and I'll keep working hard to live up to it."

Charlotte Rothwell, Scott Rothwell, and Jessica Payne celebrate receiving the Construction, Property Maintenance and Engineering award.

The evening was hosted by renowned food writer and broadcaster Nigel Barden, alongside event co-founders Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth, who expressed their pride in the event's success.

“We always aim to create an unforgettable experience, and hosting the awards in Liverpool this year added something truly special. The incredible turnout of family businesses and their supporters was a testament to the strength of the community. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us to celebrate the achievements of these truly fantastic businesses. It was truly a night to remember!”