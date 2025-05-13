Dasco Construction bring two awards home to Wigan
The North West Family Business Awards were held at The Rum Warehouse in Liverpool.
Organised by The Family Business Community, the event brought together an audience of over 400, including family business leaders, their teams, and those that support the sector, to honour the innovation, resilience, and success of the North West’s finest family businesses.
Ince-based Dasco Construction was named the winner of the Construction, Property Maintenance and Engineering category in recognition ofdedication, excellence, and contribution to the region.
Having been shortlisted earlier this year, the announcement marked a proud moment for the team.
The spotlight also shone on accounts manager Charlotte Rothwell, who was named Employee of the Year.
She said: "I'm honestly shocked and incredibly honoured to receive this award. I didn't see this coming! An extra special thanks to all the Dasconites, I dedicate it to each and every one of you.