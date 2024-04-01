DIY shops in the Wigan area: these are 12 of the best according to Google reviews

Spring is here and many people will be looking to tackle DIY work in their homes and gardens.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 11:57 BST

Whether it is painting walls or repairing a fence, home improvements are required from time to time and there are plenty of DIY shops in Wigan to choose from.

We have selected the 12 best stores in the borough to help you source all the tools and supplies you’ll need.

Each of the shops has a minimum rating of four out of five based on Google reviews.

DIY shops in the Wigan area

1. DIY shops in the Wigan area

DIY shops in the Wigan area Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
B&Q, on Frith Street, Wigan, is rated 4.1 out of five, based on 1,694 reviews

2. DIY shops in the Wigan area

B&Q, on Frith Street, Wigan, is rated 4.1 out of five, based on 1,694 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Handyman's Stores, on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, is rated 4.9 out of five, based on 511 reviews

3. DIY shops in the Wigan area

Handyman's Stores, on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, is rated 4.9 out of five, based on 511 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Screwfix, on Gower Street, at Saddle Junction, is rated 4.4 out of five, based on 393 reviews

4. DIY shops in the Wigan area

Screwfix, on Gower Street, at Saddle Junction, is rated 4.4 out of five, based on 393 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganSpringGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.