DIY shops in the Wigan area: these are 12 of the best according to Google reviews

Whether it is painting walls or repairing a fence, home improvements are required from time to time and there are plenty of DIY shops in Wigan to choose from.

We have selected the 12 best stores in the borough to help you source all the tools and supplies you’ll need.

Each of the shops has a minimum rating of four out of five based on Google reviews.

1 . DIY shops in the Wigan area DIY shops in the Wigan area Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . DIY shops in the Wigan area B&Q, on Frith Street, Wigan, is rated 4.1 out of five, based on 1,694 reviews Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . DIY shops in the Wigan area Handyman's Stores, on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, is rated 4.9 out of five, based on 511 reviews Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . DIY shops in the Wigan area Screwfix, on Gower Street, at Saddle Junction, is rated 4.4 out of five, based on 393 reviews Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales