Do it yourself: DIY-ers in Wigan over the decades

Now British Summer Time is upon us and the evenings are getting lighter, it gives the amateur DIY-ers among us greater excuse to tackle all those jobs we’ve been meaning to get round to for ages.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:45 BST

Here’s a little gallery of pictures of do-it-yourself experts in Wigan over the years, including those clever and generous people from the BBC’s DIY SOS.

.

1. DIY-ers in Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. B&Q Wigan DIY ladies classes. Pictured with demonstration co-ordinator Bill Cox are, from left, Carole Riley, Laura Joyce, Linda Rawlinson, Madeleine McLoughlin, Muriel Jones, Julie Austin and Collette Edgerton

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Cyril Brown, who had opened Brown's of Leigh DIY 50 years earlier, is pictured with daughter Sam de Polo-Brown, her husband Liam, their son Myles, 14 months, and other members of staff

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. The BBC DIY SOS Big Build team gather after converting the family home of Mark Burrows, Sandy Lane, Hindley. Presenter Nick Knowles and team with volunteer Dave Leigh, centre who now works for Acer Landscaping of Hindley

. Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.