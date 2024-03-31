Do it yourself: DIY-ers in Wigan over the decades

Here’s a little gallery of pictures of do-it-yourself experts in Wigan over the years, including those clever and generous people from the BBC’s DIY SOS.
1. DIY-ers in Wigan
2. B&Q Wigan DIY ladies classes. Pictured with demonstration co-ordinator Bill Cox are, from left, Carole Riley, Laura Joyce, Linda Rawlinson, Madeleine McLoughlin, Muriel Jones, Julie Austin and Collette Edgerton
3. Cyril Brown, who had opened Brown's of Leigh DIY 50 years earlier, is pictured with daughter Sam de Polo-Brown, her husband Liam, their son Myles, 14 months, and other members of staff
4. The BBC DIY SOS Big Build team gather after converting the family home of Mark Burrows, Sandy Lane, Hindley. Presenter Nick Knowles and team with volunteer Dave Leigh, centre who now works for Acer Landscaping of Hindley
