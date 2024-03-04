Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application to convert the Simply Eyes premises has been turned down just a week after Wigan Council’s licensing sub-committee refused to grant a licence on the grounds there was a risk of “public nuisance”.

It followed strong protests from nearby residents fearing disturbances on Downall Green Road, Bryn.

Applicant Tony Duffy wanted to alter the building internally to install a bar counter and toilets, with part of the building to be used as an office and storeroom.

The buildings on Downall Green Road in Bryn

The plan has been refused without even being discussed by the council’s planning committee.

There were eight objections which included fears that the pub – which would be known as The Colliery – would “impact on the amenity of surrounding neighbours because of noise”.

“It may cause anti-social behaviour,” one said. “This has been the case in the past with a pub previously on Downall Green Road.”

Another said there was a lack of space for vehicles and taxis to park on the site and it could increase demand for on-street parking.

“The proposed drinking establishment would not benefit the local community,” one objector said.

A report on the Wigan Council planning portal said: “The proposal would introduce a late-night drinking establishment in close proximity to residential properties within an area that is not designated as a local centre.

“It would be out of character with the surrounding area and detrimental to the amenities of existing neighbouring residents by reason of increased night-time noise and disturbance from the coming and goings of customers.”

Two weeks ago, neighbours turned up at the licensing sub-committee hearing to voice their concerns over the application by Julie Duffy.

Jimmy Smith, 73, who has lived in the area for 53 years, said a pub in the heart of a residential area was “inappropriate” and would be “a disaster” for the area.

Another resident Julie Gould raised questions about live music acts creating a disturbance loading their PA equipment into vehicles after performing in the pub.

She also voiced concerns about people potentially taking their drinks outside at the front of the building, where a smoking area would be.

Ms Duffy had told the sub-committee that she ran a successful bar in the centre of Ashton called The Cotton Mill and there had been “no trouble” there.

“I have been approached by quite few people asking us to open one like it in Bryn,” she said.

“They feel Bryn needs somewhere a little bit up-market. We are not proposing to open a riotous bar.”

She said that the plan was also to put on musical acts, but not bands.

Ms Duffy said it would be somewhere members of the public could go and initially there would only be a cafe where mums could drop by for a coffee and a chat after dropping their children off at school.