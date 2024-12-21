Down Your Way in 2012: Platt Bridge, Standish and Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Pictures first published in August and September 2012 feature in this latest gallery from the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way profile pages.

We met shop and salong staff working on Lily Lane and Warrington Road, Platt Bridge; Preston Road in Standish; and both Hallgate and Wigan Lane in Wigan.

1. Down Your Way in Wigan, Standish and Platt Bridge in the summer of 2012

. Photo: STAFF

2. Davies Newsagents on Wigan Lane with Yvonne Davies

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Suzanne's Hair Salon on Wigan Lane with, left to right: Gemma Melling, Suzanne Starkey and Louise Sedgewick

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. The Lourdes Charity Shop on Wigan Lane: Eileen Green, Jean Yates, Beth Wright, Sylvia Brererton, Pat Parr

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

