Down Your Way in Beech Hill, Ince, Orrell and Wigan in 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2025, 04:55 BST
The Wigan Evening Post regularly used to feature the staff of a particular, street, community or market’s businesses on a page called Down Your Way.

This little collection of pictures dates from February and March 2014 and stars folk working at shops on Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill; Manchester Road, Ince, Orrell Post and Wigan outdoor market.

.

1. Down Your Way in Beech Hill, Ince, Orrell and Wigan town centre

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Mark Gerrard and owner Lee Wrigley at Luxe Furniture store on Woodhouse Lane

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Paula and Lianne Hedley at Spoons Deli Cafe on Woodhouse Lane

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Jackie Watkinson, Ron Riley and Joanne Kay at The Trawlerman fish and chip shop on Woodhouse Lane

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:OrrellWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice