Down Your Way in Hindley, Pem and Wigan in 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The Wigan Evening Post’s popular Down Your Way photo page used to spotlight shop, stall and salon staff in stores, streets, markets and precincts around the borough.

This little collection dates from pages published in October and November 2013 and features businesses on Fleet Street, Pemberton, Great George Street in Wigan and Hindley Market.

1. Down Your Way in Pemberton, Hindley and Wigan 12 years ago

. Photo: STAFF

2. Alison Gibson from The Botany Bay Cheese Shop at Hindley Market

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Zoe Darbyshire on her stall Fairytale Cupcakes at Hindley Market

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Debbie Pillingham from the Get Knitting stall at Hindley Market

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

