Down Your Way in Marsh Green and Pemberton in 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Over the last couple of years we have been revisiting shops, streets, markets, arcades and parades whose staff were profiled for the Wigan Evening Post’s Down Your Way picture feature.

In the last of the series for now we drop in on businesses in Marsh Green and Pemberton whose staff were photograped in June 2014.

1. Pat and Keith Mills at the MAMIA charirt shop on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

. Photo: David Hurst

2. From left: Trainee butcher David Lavin, partner Christie Taylor and trainee butcher Liam Hetherington at England's on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

. Photo: David Hurst

3. Allison Pyke, joint owner of Pemberton Lighting on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

. Photo: David Hurst

4. Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, in June 2014

. Photo: David Hurst

