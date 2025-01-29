Down Your Way in Shevington and Wigan town centre in 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Our roving photographers used to descend every week on a borough street, precinct or market to take pictures for the Wigan Evening Post’s weekly Down Your Way spot, profiling the people who kept our retail economy ticking over.

These images were first published in March and April 2013 and feature workers in Wigan’s Royal Arcade, Mesnes Street and Library Street plus Gathurst Lane shops in Shevington.

1. Down Your Way in Wigan and Shevington

. Photo: STAFF

2. Patrick McNulty at McNulty's Shoes on Library Street, Wigan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Charlotte Arnold and Janet Charlson at Wallpaper Supplies on Library Street, Wigan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Christine Wood at Mrs W's café on LIbrary Street, Wigan

. Photo: NF

