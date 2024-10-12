..
Down your way: it's 2011 in Orrell, Platt Bridge and Spring View

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
We’ve been revisiting the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way picture features which would feature shop, garage and salon staff from a particular street or precinct.

The latest unearthed images star business owners and employees based on Lily Lane-Warrington Road in Platt Bridge, Warrington Road, Spring View and Orrell Post.

1. Gary Smith at Platt Bridge Tackle & Bait at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. A1 Bridals staff and customer at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. KMS Newsagents at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge with Deborah Clements

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Platt Bridge Tanning and Beauty Studio's Joan Taylor at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

