The latest unearthed images star business owners and employees based on Lily Lane-Warrington Road in Platt Bridge, Warrington Road, Spring View and Orrell Post.
1. Gary Smith at Platt Bridge Tackle & Bait at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. A1 Bridals staff and customer at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. KMS Newsagents at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge with Deborah Clements
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Platt Bridge Tanning and Beauty Studio's Joan Taylor at the Lily Lane-Warrington Road junction in Platt Bridge
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.