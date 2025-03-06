The latest gallery dates from July and August 2013 and features shops on Woodhouse Lane in Beech Hill; Pemberton; Preston Road in Standish; and Hope Street in the now defunct Galleries shopping centre in Wigan.
1. Down your way in Beech Hill, Pemberton, Standish and Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. Lynne Rampling from Standish Print on Preston Road, Standish
. Photo: Paul Simpson
3. Joan Field from Dos Mundos on Preston Road, Standish
. Photo: Paul Simpson
4. Mandy Grayson and Sam Aindow from Deli-Cious on Preston Road, Standish
. Photo: Paul Simpson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.