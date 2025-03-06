Down Your Way on Wigan streets in summer 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
We’re taking another trip Down Your Way and pictures taken for a popular Wigan Evening Post page of that name profiling the staff and owners of businesses in particular streets, precincts and markets.

The latest gallery dates from July and August 2013 and features shops on Woodhouse Lane in Beech Hill; Pemberton; Preston Road in Standish; and Hope Street in the now defunct Galleries shopping centre in Wigan.

.

1. Down your way in Beech Hill, Pemberton, Standish and Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Lynne Rampling from Standish Print on Preston Road, Standish

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Joan Field from Dos Mundos on Preston Road, Standish

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

4. Mandy Grayson and Sam Aindow from Deli-Cious on Preston Road, Standish

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganStandish
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice